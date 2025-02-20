Grand Celebrations of 108 Divya Desams Samatha Kumbh Conclude in Muchintal

Muchintal witnessed a grand spiritual spectacle as the 108 Divya Desams Samatha Kumbh came to a magnificent conclusion with the completion of the third Brahmotsavam. The event, marked by devotion and grandeur, drew thousands of devotees and spiritual leaders.

Special Honors for Jupally Rameswara Rao

Renowned spiritual leader Chinna Jeeyar Swami praised the successful organization of the Brahmotsavam and extended special honors to Jupally Rameswara Rao for his dedicated efforts in ensuring the event’s success. The celebrations were conducted with great enthusiasm, reflecting the rich traditions of Sri Ramanujacharya’s philosophy.

Sri Ramanujacharya Birth Anniversary on May 2

Addressing the gathering, Chinna Jeeyar Swami emphasized the need to spread Sri Ramanujacharya’s teachings among the people. He called for grand celebrations of the Thirunakshatra (birth anniversary) of the revered philosopher on May 2, urging devotees to carry forward his message of equality and devotion.

With the conclusion of the Brahmotsavam, the spirit of Sri Ramanujacharya’s legacy continues to resonate, inspiring devotees to uphold his ideals in their spiritual journey.