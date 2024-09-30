Grand Dussehra and Bathukamma Celebrations at Akshara High School: A Celebration of Culture and Triumph of Good Over Evil.

Gadwal : Dussehra and Bathukamma Celebrations Held Grandly at Akshara High School.

Students Impress in Goddess Durga Costumes.

Dussehra Teaches Us That Good Always Triumphs Over Evil, Says Principal U. Mahender On Monday, Akshara High School, under the Aija Municipality limits of Alampur constituency, witnessed grand celebrations of Dussehra and Bathukamma under the leadership of school principal U. Mahender. During the event, teachers and students came together to sing and dance to Bathukamma songs. The students, dressed as Goddess Durga, captivated everyone with their impressive attire.





Addressing the gathering, Principal U. Mahender extended his Dussehra and Bathukamma wishes to all students and teachers in advance. He emphasized that Dussehra teaches us the timeless lesson that good always triumphs over evil. It reminds us of the importance of truth and righteousness and instills hope in us, symbolizing light at the end of the tunnel. He noted that people in different parts of India celebrate Dussehra in unique ways. In North India, large effigies of the ten-headed demon king Ravana and his brothers are made, and these are later burned using fireworks and arrows, filling the skies with festivity.



Dussehra is one of the most significant festivals for Hindus. It is celebrated from the first day to the tenth day of the month of Ashwayuja, with the last day known as Vijayadashami. This festival primarily honors the worship of the divine power of Shakti. It is also called Navaratri or Sharad Navaratri, as it occurs at the beginning of autumn. Some devotees dedicate the first three days of the festival to Goddess Parvati, the next three days to Goddess Lakshmi, and the final three days to Goddess Saraswati. This festival is especially significant for followers of Shakta traditions. A traditional custom includes displaying dolls, known as Bommala Koluvu, in homes and temples. Each day, the goddess is adorned in a different form.



On the tenth day, known as Parveta, Dussehra is celebrated as Vijayadashami. According to mythology, it marks Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, as well as the day when the Pandavas retrieved their weapons from the Jami tree after their exile. On this day, rituals like Ravana Vadh and worship of Jami leaves are observed. Durga Devi, the universal mother, is also celebrated for her victory over the demon Mahishasura after nine nights of battle. People marked the tenth day with joy and festivities, which continues to be observed as Vijayadashami.



In Telangana, the festival of Bathukamma is celebrated during these nine days. Women across villages wear silk garments and participate in the event. According to history, Vijayadashami also commemorates the occasion when Rama defeated Ravana and when the Pandavas took back their weapons after their exile. Traditions like the worship of the Jami leaves and the enactment of Ravana Vadh have continued to this day. The importance of Devi Puja is particularly significant in the northeastern parts of India. Additionally, Vijayadashami is one of the six major festivals celebrated by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an organizational level. The other five include Hindu Empire Day, Makar Sankranti, Ugadi, Guru Purnima, and Raksha Bandhan.



In conclusion, the grand celebrations at Akshara High School brought forth the cultural essence of these festivals, with students and teachers actively participating in the festivities.







