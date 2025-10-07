Grand Observance of Komaram Bheem Death Anniversary at Government Junior College, Gattu

Gattu, Jogulamba Gadwal District: The death anniversary of Adivasi freedom fighter Komaram Bheem was observed with great reverence and enthusiasm at the Government Junior College, Gattu, under the leadership of NSS Program Officer K.S.D. Raju.

Speaking on the occasion, Officer Raju recalled the valiant struggle of Komaram Bheem, the legendary Gond tribal leader who fought against the oppressive rule of the Asaf Jahi Nizam for the liberation of Telangana. He highlighted that Komaram Bheem was born in 1901 at Sankepalli village in Asifabad taluka of Adilabad district, and devoted his life to fighting for the rights of Adivasis over their “Jal, Jangal, Zameen” (Water, Forest, Land)—the slogan that became a rallying cry for tribal self-rule and dignity.

From 1928 to 1940, Komaram Bheem waged an armed rebellion against the Nizam’s regime, becoming a symbol of courage and self-respect for the tribal people. His relentless fight for self-governance, dignity, and land rights turned him into a historic icon of India’s indigenous struggles.

Officer Raju emphasized that Komaram Bheem’s ideals and sacrifice laid the foundations for self-respect and self-rule among tribal communities. He noted that recognizing his contribution, the Telangana State Government has declared his death anniversary as a State Festival. Furthermore, in honor of his legacy, Asifabad district was renamed Komaram Bheem Asifabad district after the formation of Telangana State.

The program concluded with floral tributes to Komaram Bheem, as faculty members and students reflected on his life and sacrifices.

Those who participated in the event included NSS Program Officer K.S.D. Raju, faculty members Sridevi, Nenavat Lal, Ayesha, Raghavendra, Jayaraju, Mahesh, Bharat, Supraj, non-teaching staff Gopal, Mohan, Narsimhulu, and a large number of students. The participants pledged to uphold the values and spirit of Komaram Bheem in their lives.