Live
- Christmas 2024: Date, History, Traditions, and Heartwarming Quotes
- A nutrient-packed start to your day
- Supreme Court issues notices to Bhaskar Reddy in YS Viveka murder case
- Fashion Styling Hacks for Skinny Girls: Elevate Your Look with Confidence
- Amid cash row in RS, Singhvi seeks CCTV footage, gives locking ‘solution’
- Armed Forces Flag Day 2024: Honouring India’s Bravehearts with Pride and Gratitude
- Casual yet stylish office outfits for all-day comfort
- Motorola G35 5G: India Launch Price and Full Specifications Unveiled
- District Collector Adarsh Surabhi and Additional Collector Sanchit Gangwar launch "Coding School" at Gopalpet KGBV
- Pawan Kalyan’s viral phrase ‘Seize the Ship’ becomes a film title
Just In
Gurukul staff locks gate in BRS’ face
Under the leadership of BRS Party leaders, a team from the BRSV district visited the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Gurukula School and College near Marlabidu village in Jogulamba Gadwal district.
Gadwal: Under the leadership of BRS Party leaders, a team from the BRSV district visited the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Gurukula School and College near Marlabidu village in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The visit aimed to understand the challenges faced by the students residing in the hostel. During their visit however, the Gurukula staff locked the gates, preventing the leaders from entering the premises.
However, the BRS leaders interacted with students outside the gate to learn about their grievances. Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, a senior BRS leader, expressed concerns, stating, “The students in Gurukula institutions are struggling with numerous problems. Locking the gates and refusing entry is outrageous. Why is the Chief Minister silent on these issues affecting students across the state? How long will the government play with the future of our children? If the government truly cares about the education system, it must provide basic amenities immediately. We also demand the immediate appointment of an Education Minister to address these pressing issues.”
The programme witnessed active participation from district BRSV president Kurva Pallaiah, constituency BRSV president Md. Maj, and leaders like Thirumalesh, Govardhan, Paramesh, Kamesh, Ramudu, and several party workers, youth members, and activists.