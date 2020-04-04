Gutkha racket busted in Hyderabad, contraband worth Rs 10 L seized

A person was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Saturday for illegally manufacturing gutkha at Mailardevpally. The police seized the material worth Rs 10 lakh.

On specific information, the police raided a house situated at Tatanagar in Katedan and found the owner along with his workers was manufacturing gutkha. The police said that the people were preparing gutkha under the brand name 'Amber' and supplying it to the shops in the city.

While a worker was caught by the police and the owner of the gutkha manufacturing unit has gone absconding. The Cyberabad special operations team is looking out to nab the owner.

The SOT police handed over the arrested person to Mailardevpally police for further action.