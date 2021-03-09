Hanamkonda: 'Palla go back' slogans rent the air on Kakatiya University campus

Hanamkonda: 'Palla go back' slogans made a shrill noise Kakatiya University (KU) campus when sitting TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Rao, who is seeking re-election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Council seat, went for electioneering on Monday. It was a bitter experience for Palla with the students raising slogans - 'Khabardar Palla Rajeshwar Reddy' and 'Down down TRS'.

Got wind of TRS leaders' election campaign on university campus, students belonging to PDSU, AIYF and TGVP, who gathered at the KU main gate, stopped Palla and told him not to enter the campus as he did nothing for them during his stint as the MLC.

The student leaders questioned Palla whether he would remember them only during elections.

They demanded Palla to explain why the government was not appointing Vice-Chancellors to State Universities. Further, they questioned the reason behind not filling vacant posts in the varsities and addressing the issues faced by the students.

Even though Palla and Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar tried to pacify them, the students were not in a mood to pay heed to his words. The students said that they would not allow them on to the campus until the resolution of their issues.

An altercation ensued between the protesting students and the TRSV, owing allegiance to ruling party workers. In the scuffle, TRS and TRSV workers allegedly attacked an electronic media journalist, who was picturising the incident. It's learnt that the TRSV leader Byrapaka Prashanth had abused the media personnel, who were covering the developments.

Later, the journalists staged a protest at Kakatiya University Junction, condemning the attack on them. TUWJ State vice-president BR Lenin and IJU leader T Sridhar Reddy condemned the attack on the video journalist. A complaint has been registered against the youth leaders in the KU police station.

Meanwhile, the police,who took PDSU district president Sambaiah and four others into custody, let them off on station bail.