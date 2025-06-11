Harish meets KCR again

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao has once again met BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao ahead of the latter’s appearance before the Kaleshwaram Commission on Wednesday.

Harish Rao along with other party leaders reached the farmhouse of the BRS chief for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. A day before, both Harish Rao and party working president KT Rama Rao met KCR and briefed him about the proceedings during the inquiry by the commission. Harish Rao had participated in the inquiry and disclosed details of the questionnaire from the commission.

The BRS leaders have been saying that the decision of Kaleshwaram was taken collectively by the state Cabinet and it was not an individual decision. All the protocols were followed in the execution of the project right from interaction with neighbouring states to getting all the permissions.

As a show of strength, the party has asked the leaders from Hyderabad, Rangareddy and nearby districts to come to the Telangana Bhavan in large numbers on Wednesday. The MLAs, MPs, MLCs and former public representatives have been asked to come to the Bhavan. The leaders were asked to be at the Bhavan before 10 am. The BRS chief is likely to go to the BRKR Bhavan in a rally and appear before the commission at 11 am.

Former BRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy said that there was a conspiracy against KCR as they were unable to face him politically. Jeevan Reddy said that notices were served to KCR on the Kaleshwaram project, which had no flaws. He said that calling KCR for questioning is seen by the people of Telangana as a black day.

He alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had opened the door to factionalism since the first day of coming to power, but he will be punished in a public court.

He said that party leaders should not be afraid of cases and investigations, and they should fight on behalf of the people till the end for the implementation of the promises.