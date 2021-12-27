Harish Rao directs officials on booster dose for people above 60 years

In the view of the rising coronavirus cases, Health minister Harish Rao directed the officials to expedite the vaccination process in the city. "With the Chief Minister's orders, the first dose of the vaccine has reached 100 per cent and with the same objective, the second dose of the vaccine should be also be completed," Harish Rao said.

He also asked the health officials to expedite the measures on booster dose to those above 60 years of age and also administer the vaccine for 15-18 years.

The minister held a meeting with the health officials at MCHRD on the coronavirus situation in the state, spread of Omicron and vaccination. The meeting was attended by Health secretary Rizvi, TSMIDS chairman Errolla Srinivas, CM OSD Gangadhar, DME Ramesh Reddy and director of health Srinivas Rao, family welfare chairman Vakati Karuna, TSIMDC MD Chandrasekhar Reddy, Kaloji varsity VC Karunkar Reddy, NIMS director Manohar were present.

Harish Rao said that Telangana achieved 99.46 per cent of first dose of vaccine as against the country's average 90 per cent while in the second dose, the state achieved 61.3 per cent as against country's average of 64 per cent.

The minister also directed the officials to monitor the arrangements made by the government to tackle third wave of coronavirus and asked them to ensure the people wearing masks and maintaining physical distance at public places.