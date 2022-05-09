Harish Rao lays foundation to several devpt works

Bhupalpally: The Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday laid foundation for the construction of the 200-bed district government hospital with Rs 55 crore, a new diagnostic hub with radiology and pathology labs with Rs six crore, a 20-bed special newborn care unit (SNCU) and 50-bed Ayush hospital. He also inaugurated the 100-bed Area Hospital, and inspected the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao promised to set up a dialysis centre for the sake of kidney patients at the earliest.

"The medical college sanctioned to Bhupalpally will be set up during the academic year only," he said.

Responding to a request by the local public representatives, he said that a CT scan facility would also be made available at the Area Hospital soon. "We are sanctioning Rs 8 crore for the construction of 40 sub-centres in the district as there were no permanent buildings for the sub-centres," Harish Rao said.

The Minister assured that a pediatric ICU would be set up at the 200 bed-hospital. "We are providing all these facilities to ensure that the poor would not go to private hospitals for the treatment and suffer financially," he said.

Explaining about the government medical college, he said that 150 doctors would work at the medical college hospital with a capacity of 650 beds. He suggested the pregnant women not to throng private hospitals as the doctors at those hospitals were preferring C-sections instead of normal deliveries.

"If you go to a private hospital for delivery, they will perform a surgery and charge you Rs 50,000. But if you come to the government hospital, you need not pay a rupee and moreover, Rs 12,000 and KCR kit will be given to you. You will also be transported to your home in a vehicle," he told the pregnant women. Local people's representatives, officials and others took part in the programme.