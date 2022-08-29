Harish Rao sanctions funds for Husnabad constituency

Karimnagar: Finance Minister T Harish Rao sanctioned funds from various developmental works in Husnabad constituency

The Minister sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the beautification works of Yellamma pond embankment in Husnabad town and Rs 1 crore for the construction works of Muslim Shaadikhana.

He also sanctioned funds for the construction works of market cover shed, vegetable market complex, construction works of pending water projects. MLA Sathish Kumar expressed his confidence that Husnabad constituency would move forward in the development path and thanked the Minister Harish Rao.

Harish Rao said that there has been unprecedented development in Husnabad constituency. In BJP-ruled areas and during the previous governments, the governments that sanctioned pensions just Rs 200 to Rs300 or Rs 400, but now TRS government has granted all the beneficiaries of various types of pensions who have applied.