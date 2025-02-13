HC ‘restrains’ govt from setting up municipal waste processing unit

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court single bench of Justice Kunuru Lakshman directed the State government not to go ahead with the construction of “integrated municipal solid waste processing unit” at Pyaranagar, Gummadidala mandal, Sangareddy district, until furthers orders. He permitted the Principal Secretary (MA&UD) and the GHMC commissioner to go ahead with the land survey and laying of road and adjourned the writ for further hearing after 10 days directing the government to file counter-affidavits.

The judge was hearing the writ filed by A Swarnalatha of Villa No.15, Bollineni Homes, Madhapur, seeking a stay on all further proceedings pertaining to the project as it will seriously affect the villagers living in the vicinity as well as the environment, flora and fauna, which will be damaged.

Kailash Nath, counsel for the petitioner, informed the court the village falls within 15 km from Dundigal Air Base; the State has taken the decision to construct the (dump yard} Integrated municipal solid waste processing unit without obtaining the environmental clearance, no environmental impact assessment work has been done; this action is in blatant violation of the environmental rules; such contention was also informed by the Wing Commander, Air Force Academy, Dundigal. Creation of the dump yard will result in air/water pollution in the area adjacent to the project, Nallavally reserve forest.

Despite an the court order, which clearly restrains such an activity, the government is going ahead with the work, the counsel contended. Advocate-General A. Sudarshan Reddy, while arguing informed the court that there is no need to obtain any permission from the concerned authorities as there is no land filling work, which is taking place at the site; the main intent of the State in the project is to separate waste and produce power, bio-gas. Hearing in the case was adjourned by 10 days.