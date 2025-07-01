Heavy Inflows into PJP Dam Prompt Controlled Water Releases; Authorities on Alert

Gadwal: The Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) dam is witnessing significant inflows due to early monsoon activity in the upstream regions. As per the official data recorded at 6:00 PM on July 1, 2025, the water level at the dam has reached 317.470 meters (1,041.568 feet).

The dam currently holds 7.590 TMC of gross water and 3.883 TMC of live storage, against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 318.516 meters (9.657 TMC).

The inflow into the reservoir is reported to be 87,000 cusecs, prompting authorities to release 60,075 cusecs through the spillway by operating 9 gates. In addition, the power house is discharging 30,722 cusecs, contributing to electricity generation and regulated water release.

Minor drawals were recorded for lift irrigation and canal systems:

Bhima Lift-I drew 650 cusecs,

Koilsagar Lift utilized 315 cusecs,

Left Main Canal (LMC) and Right Main Canal (RMC) recorded drawals of 550 and 280 cusecs respectively, including 150 cusecs through the RDS link canal.

No water drawal was reported for Nettampadu Lift, Bhima Lift-II, or the parallel canal.

The total outflow from the project stood at 92,985 cusecs, factoring in evaporation losses of 43 cusecs.

Officials are closely monitoring the reservoir levels and rainfall forecasts to manage the water releases effectively, ensuring safety in downstream areas. Residents in low-lying areas are advised to remain alert as a precaution.

The district administration and irrigation department have ensured all safety protocols are in place and are coordinating with power and revenue departments for continuous monitoring and response.