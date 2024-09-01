Heavy rain disrupts normal life in Warangal, low-lying areas flooded

An uninterrupted downpour since Saturday night has led to significant flooding across low-lying areas in Warangal District, impacting daily life and transportation. Streams and bends are overflowing, particularly affecting Eturunagaram Agency in Mulugu district, where traffic between Ethurunagaram and Warangal has come to a grinding halt.

The persistent rains have caused floodwaters to invade homes in Kesamudra of Mahabubabad district, pushing residents into distress. Throughout the district, rivers and bends are overflowing, with numerous ponds also inundated. The authorities are actively monitoring the situation.

Agricultural fields are submerged, and access to many regions is blocked due to flooding from culverts and roads. While the average rainfall recorded in Warangal district stands at 5.96 cm, Nekkonda mandal has experienced even more severe rainfall, totaling 10.17 cm. In Chennaraopet, the Penkutillu from Kattamma collapsed due to the heavy rain, while the roof of a rekulshed was damaged in Jalli village. On Saturday, traffic was stalled for two hours in the Najithanda suburb of Khanapuram mandal due to a stream overflow. Local officials, including Panchayat Secretary Balu and SI Raghupathi, worked to clear the debris with a JCB, allowing a temporary detour via the national highway for residents heading to Gunjedu.

In response to the severe weather conditions, a special control room has been established in the Collectorate for public assistance following the meteorological department's warning of continued heavy rains in the Warangal Collectorate and Narsampet district. An orange alert has been issued. Authorities are advising residents to remain vigilant and to avoid venturing out unless it is absolutely necessary. The MRO announced that another control room would be set up at the Warangal Tehsildar's office, advising residents of flooded areas in Warangal Mandal, Enumamula, Balajinagar, Chakali Ailammanagar, Sainagar, and NTR Nagar to contact emergency services at 70136 26828. Similarly, the Commissioner has requested Narsampet residents to reach out at 91213 06007 for assistance.

In Medaram, located in Tadwai mandal, the Jampannavagu is flowing vigorously. The Laknavaram lake in Govinda Raopet mandal is also experiencing flooding once more. Tragically, the house of Mallamma in Morravanigudem village of Venkatapuram (Nooguru) mandal has collapsed. Crop fields in multiple villages including Devarampally, Shankarampally, Bopparam, and Damerakunta of Kataram mandal in Bhupalapalli district have witnessed significant cotton crop damage. Additionally, Durgam Raju’s house in Gopalpur village has suffered destruction. Moderate rains have also been reported in the neighboring Hanamakonda and Jangaon districts.