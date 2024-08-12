Huge response to Giri Parikrama at Yadadri

Yadadri: Government Whip and Aler MLA Beerla Ilaiah stated that the old traditions at the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple would be revived. Speaking after inaugurating the ritual “Snana Sankalpam” in Vishnu Pushkarini and the uninterrupted lamp worship (Akandadeeparadhana) ceremony on the Yadadri hill on Sunday, he mentioned that in the past, people used to take a traditional dip in the Pushkarini, a practice that was halted later. He explained that before visiting the temple, devotees could now worship the eternal lamp and fulfil their vows by offering coconuts before entering the temple.

He added that with the support of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister of Endowments Konda Surekha, Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy, and MP Chamal Kiran Kumar Reddy, the temple would be further developed. He criticised former CM KCR for removing the traditional inns (satras) in the name of development and promised to reconstruct them. Additionally, he announced plans to build 1,000 rooms at the base of the hill for the convenience of devotees. Earlier, Whip BeerlaIlaiah, along with his family, took holy dip in the Pushkarini and participated in the Sankalpa Puja. The event was attended by EO Bhaskar Rao, hereditary trustee B. Narsimha Murthy, several leaders, priests, temple officials, and staff participated in the program.

The Giri Pradakshina ceremony, held around the temple in celebration of Swati Nakshatra, the birth star of Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy, was conducted with great splendor. Early in the morning, temple priests performed special rituals at Vaikuntha Dwaram to commence the Giri Pradakshina. Devotees participated with deep spirituality, chanting the name of Narasimha as they walked the sacred path around the hill. Following the pradakshina, they ascended the steps and had darshan of Sri Swami. In the temple, the Swati Homam was conducted in the Mukha Mandapam to mark the occasion.