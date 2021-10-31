Hunt begins for 15 lakh people who skipped their 2nd dose

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Public Health & Family Welfare (DPH&FW) has started its hunt to identify and vaccinate those, who had skipped their second dose of vaccine against Covid, in Hyderabad city. As per reports, 30 per cent of the daily Covid cases in the State are being raised among those, who are partially vaccinated, which has turned to be a serious concern issue for DPH.

As per the recent reports, 36 lakh people had skipped their second dose in the State. In Hyderabad district, 6,36,262 people, Medchal 4,90,582 and Rangareddy 4,77,539 people have skipped the due date of getting the second dose. As many as 15 lakh people in the GHMC and its peripheral districts, reportedly with hesitancy or negligence, skipped the second dose. As the urban areas are said to be prone to the widely spread of the virus, the state government had prioritized fully vaccinating those who had taken the first dose. The same instruction had been given by the Chief Secretary in the recently held meeting with the Department of Health Officials.

In view of this, DPH had entrusted a special task on GHMC of identifying the partially vaccinated people in the state capital city and its peripheral districts and inoculating their second dose.

For this, the civic body has launched a 10-days special mobile vaccination drive, aiming to vaccinate those yet to receive their second dose, but also administering the first dose. The special vehicles have been deployed in different parts of the city, from Saturday, and the officials will acknowledge people to get their jabs.