Hyderabad: BRS leaders urge buffaloes not to go near Vande Bharat train

Hyderabad: In a major jibe at the Centre, the BRS leader Y Sathish Reddy along with fellow party workers took an innovative method at mocking the Central government and put out pictures and a video with buffaloes 'urging' them not to go near the Vande Bharat Express track in Secunderabad as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Secunderabad-Tirupati train.

The BRS leader's mockery follows several incidents across the country where the Vande Bharat Express was hit by buffaloes passing across the railway track.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Vande Bharat Express Train connecting Secunderabad and Tirupati. This is the second Vande Bharat train to start from Telangana within three months.

Around 60 students who are traveling in inaugural tains were brimming with joy. They were let to experience the travelling in India's fastest train and also had a wonderful experiences interacting with Prime Minister.

The train will cover the whole distance in 8 hours and 30 minutes, which is much less as compared to 12 hours taken by most of the existing services. The train is equipped with regenerative braking system to prevent loss of energy while braking at high speeds. The locomotive draws power from the overhead power lines and the same is utilised to run the motors for application of brakes. When sudden brakes are applied, the motors work as 'alternators' to flow the electricity in the reverse direction," explained the loco pilot.

According to SCR officials, the train's regular operations will begin on Sunday. The train will make travel seamless for those visiting the spiritual city of Tirupati from Hyderabad. The semi-high speed train will have four halts at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati. The train will make travel seamless for those visiting the spiritual city of Tirupati from Hyderabad. The Secunderabad to Tirupati Vande Bharat will depart at 6 am and reach the destination (Tirupati) at 2:30 pm.

Earlier in the day, Prime minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday. PM will also lay foundation stone for the construction of new railway station at the cost of Rs 700 crore. Later, he will participate in public meeting at Parade Grounds.

Modi is received by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Telangana Animal Husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy, BJP state leaders at Begumpet Airport.