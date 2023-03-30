Hyderabad: SCR to run spl trains between Sec'bad-Tirupati

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run special trains Secunderabad–Tirupati-Secunderabad.

Train no -07489 (Secunderabad–Tirupati) will depart from Secunderabad at 8.10 pm and will arrive at Tirupati at 9 am and date of journey is on April 7 and April 14. Train no -07490(Tirupati- Secunderabad) will depart from Tirupati at 4.35 pm and will arrive at Secunderabad at 6.25 pm and date of the journey is on April 9 and April 16.