Hyderabad: Security guard held for burglary, 16.2 tolas of gold seized

A security guard has been arrested by the Jawaharnagar police on Thursday for his involvement in two cases of burglary and recovered 16.2 tolas of gold and other articles at his instance.

He was identified as Pitti Sharath Kumar (29), a native of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

Sharath Kumar was working as a security guard at a private firm in Bengaluru. The police said that Sharath committed burglaries at two houses in Jawaharnagar under the Rachakonda commissionerate limits and Miyapur in Cyberabad police commissionerate limits.

Earlier, Sharath committed six burglaries in 2019 along with his friend Ganesh. Later, he was arrested and sent to jail. However, after his release in July this year, he again started committing property offences, the police added.

"Sharath after coming out of jail formed a gang and moved around in a rented car in localities to identify locked houses. After identifying the target, the gang would break into the houses and decamp with the property. At present, he involved in two cases," said Jawaharnagar Inspector.

Previously, four of his associates were arrested in two cases and sent to jail but Sharath remained absconding, he added.