Hyderabad: Spelling mistakes in Senior Inter language papers

Hyderabad: Intermediate second year examinations began on Saturday. The students who appeared for second language paper II, pointed out that the Telugu and Urdu question papers had spelling mistakes. The invigilators and the students demanded that proofreading should be done to avoid such errors.

According to Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE), five malpractice cases were reported in Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar and Hyderabad. As many as 4,16,964 candidates wrote the second language paper –II and 4.7% of candidates were absent.

Invigilators pointed out that in the question number 3 of the Urdu question paper, instead of Guldan , Guldaan was printed and in the Tegulu question paper bit no Xii, in question number 10- instead of Pratyek , Pratyekata was printed and in bit number XIV question number 2- instead of Chinukula, Chinukulu was printed. Immediately invigilators were alerted and corrected these errors orally but such error should not occur, as it can lead to confusion.

On the condition of anonymity, a private college lecturer said, "Mistakes in question papers not a new thing but this should be stopped. Intermediate board officials who set and print question papers should be careful and ensure that question papers should be error-free.

When TS BIE is expecting students to write exams without grammatical errors and spelling mistakes, then how the board makes such silly errors while preparing the question papers, especially the language paper and the question papers should be proof read."

Meanwhile, a senior official of TSBIE said as per the procedure of the Intermediate Board, the chief superintendent is authorised to open the question paper seal and then question papers are handed over to experts to verify the paper if they identify any errors just before the commencement of exams. Invigilators will be alerted and it will be corrected."