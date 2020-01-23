Hyderabad: Three boys go missing from AS Rao Nagar

Hyderabad: Three minor boys went missing from AS Rao Nagar in Kushaiguda Police station limits on Tuesday. According to police, all the three are friends and are studying Class X in a private school. When their children did not return from school, the parents complained to the police. Based on their complaint, police formed special teams to trace the three boys. They are suspecting that the three children might have left their houses on their own. They are examining the CCTV footage to track the children.

