I-T raids continue on Dil Raju, ‘Pushpa 2’ producers

Hyderabad: The Income Tax Department conducted a raid at the residence of Sukumar, director and co-producer of the blockbuster film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, on Wednesday morning. This follows Tuesday’s raids at properties owned by Mythri Movie Makers, the film’s producers.

Sukumar, who was reportedly at the airport, was brought back home by IT officials for questioning. The raid, which began early in the morning, lasted until noon, Deccan Herald reported. Sources said that IT officials are investigating suspected hidden assets and unreported funds linked to the film’s makers.

The IT sleuths also conducted searches in the residences and offices of Telangana Film Federation Development Corporation (TGFDC) chairman V Venkata Ramana Reddy (Dil Raju) for the second day. Dil Raju produced the recent blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasutnnam and another big budget film Game Changer.

It is learnt that the income tax wing found violations in the IT payments after verifying the documents of income and expenditure incurred on making the recent blockbuster movies by Mythri movies and film producer Dil Raju.