IMD sounds orange alert for heavy rain today; more rains till Sept 30

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of very heavy rains with Orange alert on Friday and heavy rains from September 27 to 29 in the State.

In its week long forecast issued at 5 pm on Thursday, the IMD has issued warning for Friday with heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy districts of Telangana. Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied with Lightning and Gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.

The officials said that the low pressure formed in the West-Central Bay of Bengal has turned into a depression on Thursday, which is first depression of the monsoon this year. The officials informed that the highest rainfall recorded in the state during the period of 24 hours was in Bhainsa in the Nirmal district which recorded 7.63 cm.

The IMD has issued forecast of light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at most places over Telangana on September 28 and at many places on September 29 at isolated places in Telangana on September 30, October 1 and 2. Issuing an Yellow alert, the IMD has said heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad,

Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana.