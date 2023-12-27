INCOIS organises scientific talks by eminent scientists

Hyderabad: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), here was mandated to provide ocean services to the end-users such as disaster management authorities, society, industry and the scientific community based on the focused research and constant observations from the sea.

It provides a suite of services pertaining to multi-hazard warning services and Ecosystem services such as early warning services for Tsunami, Ocean State Forecast (OSF), Storm Surge Forecast, Potential Fishing Zone (PFZ) Advisory, Coral Bleaching Alerts, Algal Bloom and Marine Heatwave to the wide user communities.

These services are developed using cutting-edge technologies and data from space technology, ocean modelling and in-situ observations. INCOIS is completing 25 years on 03 February 2024 and celebrating its journey.

INCOIS observed the open house program on December 26, 2023 in connection with 19th anniversary of 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, outreach activities of 9th India International Science Festival (IISF), and INCOIS Silver Jubilee Celebrations. Some 500 students from various schools and colleges, and around 150 general public visited INCOIS and learned how tsunami and ocean advisories are helpful to coastal communities.

The visitors were then taken on a tour to Auditorium (shown INCOIS movies and IISF activities) Tsunami Early Warning Centre and Operational Ocean Services Lab, to provide them an opportunity to explore the world of oceanography, seen the one the best tsunami warning centre in the world, learn about INCOIS cutting-edge research, and understand the vital role of oceans in daily lives. During the Open Day, visitors had a chance to engage with the scientists and researchers at INCOIS.