India is fast becoming a global hub of agri education: Ex-ICAR Dy D-G
Dr R C Agrawal, former Deputy Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), highlighted that Indian agricultural education is becoming a global hub, with continually rising standards. He urged students to recognize the importance of agricultural education in achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat. He noted that the world is now looking to Indian agricultural education and encouraged students to embrace innovation.
Speaking as the chief guest at the “Workshop on Agricultural Education and Opportunities” held at the Horticulture College in Rajendranagar, he highlighted the crucial role that agro-based start-up industries play in India’s ambition to become a 5 trillion USD economic powerhouse. Dr. Agrawal also pointed out that the application of Artificial Intelligence is expected to drive a rural revolution in the future, improving farmers’ income sources. He predicted that by 2029, opportunities in this sector would reach a value of 6.58 billion USD, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8 percent.
forecasted that by 2040, there will be 1.77 million job opportunities in agriculture, with an annual increase of over 8 percent.
Dr Danda Rajireddy, Vice Chancellor of Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTHU), stated that universities are being equipped with the necessary infrastructure, thanks to support from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and the state government.
He affirmed that the standards of Indian agricultural education are now competitive globally.