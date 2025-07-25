Indira Mahila Shakti Mission 2025: A New Dawn for Women’s Empowerment in Dharur

Gadwal: In a grand and inspiring event held today at the Dharur Mandal headquarters in Gadwal constituency, the “Indira Mahila Shakti Mission – 2025 Celebrations” took place with great enthusiasm and participation. The event was graced by Gadwal MLA Shri Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and District Collector B.M. Santosh as chief guests.

The program began with a warm welcome by the Mandal Mahila Samakhya President and local women leaders, who felicitated the guests with shawls and floral bouquets.

As part of the celebrations, a colorful Bathukamma ceremony was held. The women enthusiastically welcomed the MLA and the Collector, participating in Bathukamma dances and songs together with them.

Key Welfare Initiatives Announced and Delivered:

Distribution of Ration Cards:

MLA and Collector personally handed out ration cards to eligible poor families.

Interest-Free Loans:

Checks were distributed to women’s self-help groups for interest-free loans.

Insurance Support:

Families of four deceased women SHG members received insurance checks from the government.

Empowerment through Welfare Schemes:

Speaking at the event, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy extended Shravana Friday and Sravana Month greetings to all women. He shared how migration from the region has reduced thanks to ongoing developmental efforts since he took office.

He emphasized developments in irrigation, agriculture, education, and health sectors, and urged parents to educate their children for a brighter future.

He praised the Telangana state government under CM Revanth Reddy’s leadership, highlighting fulfillment of promises such as:

Rythu Bandhu (Farmer’s Investment Scheme)

Loan waivers for farmers

Free bus travel for women

Cooking gas cylinders for ₹500

200 units of free electricity

Indiramma housing schemes

Distribution of subsidized rice

The MLA stressed the government’s focus on women’s economic empowerment, encouraging:

Formation of women’s self-help groups in every village

Use of SHG loans to set up cottage industries

Mandatory SHG membership to avail benefits like:

₹10 lakh insurance in case of accidental death

₹5 lakh health emergency assistance

The MLA reaffirmed that the aim is to turn one crore women into crorepatis, in line with CM Revanth Reddy’s vision.

Collector’s Address:

District Collector B.M. Santosh also emphasized the government's commitment to women’s welfare. He explained the progress made through the Indira Mahila Shakti initiative, including:

Interest-free loans

Purchase of three RTC buses run by women SHGs

Setup of solar power projects

Future setup of petrol stations for SHG members

He encouraged women to make proper use of the loans, repay them on time, and aim for economic independence.

The Collector also announced that 700 beneficiaries in the mandal have received Indiramma housing approvals and urged quick initiation of construction.

Additional Highlights:

Over 600 ration cards have been approved in Dharur mandal.

Citizens were encouraged to register for ration cards and utilize government welfare schemes.

The MLA reiterated his commitment to development and welfare in his second term with full cooperation from the government.

Dignitaries Present:

The event was attended by several key figures including:

Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Kurava Hanumanthu

Former ZP Chairman Bandari

Senior District Leaders Gaddam Krishna Reddy, Ramesh Naidu

Former Vice MPP Sudarshan Reddy

Local leaders and activists: Srinivas Reddy, DY Ramanna, Urukundu Vijay Reddy, Veeranna Goud, Sriramulu, Bheem Reddy, Rangaswamy, Karreppa, Darshili Hanumanth Reddy, Anji Sagar, Chenna Reddy, Eshwar, Basheer, Govindu, Youth Leaders: Purushottam Reddy, Krishna Reddy, Naresh Goud

Officials, SHG women leaders, and many villagers and beneficiaries.