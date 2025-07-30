Indiramma's first housewarming, MLA Megha Reddy attended

Wanaparthy dist: The dream of owning a house fulfilled in Indiramma's kingdom.

Beneficiaries expressed joy. The dream of owning a house of the poor has been fulfilled in Indiramma's kingdom, the MLA said

Families who had been dreaming of building their own house for many years have fulfilled their dreams of owning a house today with the construction of Indiramma's house,

On this occasion, MLA Megha Reddy presented new clothes to the beneficiaries who built Indiramma's house with their own money as promised by them.

Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy attended the housewarming of the new Indiramma's house built by Devari Renuka w/o Yella Swamy in Chirkapalli Gandhinagar Colony, Edula Mandal, Wanaparthy constituency on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the homeless poor have faced severe hardships in the last 10 years.

Today, under the Congress government, the MLA said that everyone who is homeless will be provided with a house of their own at a cost of five lakh rupees.

The MLA said that 3500 Indiramma houses are being constructed in the entire Wanaparthy constituency and that another 2000 houses will be sanctioned and Indiramma houses will be constructed for everyone who is eligible.

He said that in these three years, Indiramma houses will be sanctioned to everyone in the constituency, eliminating the problems of housing and fulfilling the dream of owning a house.

Gopalpet Joint Mandal Congress Party In-charge Satyasila Reddy, Single Window Chairman Raghu Yadav, District SC Cell Chairman Konki Venkatesh, Revelli Mandal Congress Party President Vadala Parvatala, Youth Congress President Jammi Mallesh Yadav, Congress Party leaders Pandem Sukhender Reddy, Suresh Goud, Balaswamy, Chirkapalli Village Congress Party President Parasuramulu, Venkataswamy, Ravi, Kashim, Ramakrishna, Congress Party Presidents of various villages and party leaders participated.