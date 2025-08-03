Infirmary room inaugurated at Sri Krishna Prasad Memorial HS

Khammam: Sri Krishna Prasad Memorial Police Welfare High School, Khammam, inaugurated a newly established Infirmary Room within its premises. The facility was opened by Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt, alongside Nishtaa Sharma, Chairperson of the school.

The infirmary is designed to provide immediate medical attention for minor injuries, sudden illness, and emergency health situations that may arise during school hours. It will be operated under the supervision of qualified medical staff, offering essential first-aid care and support to students and staff alike.

Speaking at the occasion, Sharma expressed the school’s dedication to student safety and care, stating, “While we continue to strive for academic excellence, it is equally important to ensure that our students are physically safe and well-supported. The new infirmary will help address health concerns promptly and create a more secure environment for learning.”

The inaugural event was attended by several dignitaries, including Additional DCP Kumaraswamy, AR ACP Narsayya, RI Kamaraju, Unit Medical Officer Dr. Venumadhav, and School Principal Srinivas Raju.

The initiative has been well received by parents and the school community, who welcomed the proactive approach taken by the management to prioritize student welfare.

The addition of a fully equipped medical room aligns with the school’s broader vision of fostering a safe, supportive, and holistic learning environment.