Inspired by KTR, doctor couple donate Rs 1 lakh for educating needy child

Hyderabad: Inspired by the spirit of ‘Gift A Smile’ program by the BRS working president KT Rama Rao, renowned neurophysician Dr Chandra Shekar Pathakoti and his wife Dr Pranaya Vani have come forward with a generous contribution of Rs 1 lakh to support Sushmita, a talented young aspirant from an underprivileged background, in her pursuit of a medical education.

Under the “Gift A Smile” initiative, the BRS working president has been trying to spread smiles by helping through donations, service activities and community welfare efforts. In another heartwarming gesture, Nayini Venkateshwara Reddy has gifted a laptop along with a cheque of Rs 1 Lakh to Chandrashekar, a brilliant student from Telangana Gurukul Schools, who has been studying in the United Kingdom. “Every act of kindness has been a step towards building a brighter future. We thank these generous individuals for truly embodying the spirit of #GiftASmile,” said KT Rama Rao.

