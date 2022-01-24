Installation of Hanuman statue at Yadadri dropped

Hyderabad: A proposal to install a 108-foot-high Lord Hanuman statue on the Yadadri hill has been shelved as it was found that the soil is not conducive to supporting the weight of the statue.

The statue, which is proposed to be installed near the Shivalayam, is humungous. But the soil near the location is loose. There is not enough time to fortify the foundation of the statue before the inauguration of the renovated temple. Hence, the Yadadri authorities have decided to stop going ahead with the installation of the statue.

The authorities were planning to install the Hanuman statue, estimated to cost around Rs 80 crore, on the hill and provide facilities for accommodation in the temple complex so that those who take Hanuman Deeksha can stay.

The government had also sent a team of officials to China to study and analyse the models of the tallest statues prepared there, as well as to discuss the exact dimensions of the statue with Chinese sculptors.

According to a senior official, the team has informed the government that it would be a risky affair to have such a massive idol on the hill as the soil near the Shivalayam is loose. The giant idol may affect the construction that has taken place in recent times, said the senior official. Besides, there is very little time left for the inauguration of the temple, and it would not be possible to have the statue in place before the inauguration date.

The temple, which has undergone renovation, is slated to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28. The temple authorities are making all efforts for the inauguration of the temple and also the Maha Sudharshana Yagam which would begin from March 21 and ending with Maha Samproskahana on March 28 and this is the date when the devotees would be allowed to have darshan of Swayambhu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on the hill.