Intensify research on horticultural crops: SKLTHU V-C

Hyderabad: Sri Konda Lakshman Telangana Horticultural University Vice-Chancellor Dr Danda Rajireddy emphasised the need for thorough research in all aspects of crop management to enhance the horticultural sector's benefits for farmers.

He made these remarks while presiding over the inaugural Research and Extension Council meeting at the university's headquarters in Mulugu. Dr Rajireddy highlighted the importance of conducting technical research on the issues faced by farmers in the field. He expressed that he would consider himself successful as a scientist only when the recommendations and insights from research reach the farmers effectively. He noted that special attention is being directed towards the development of hybrid vegetable varieties and seed production.

He stressed the necessity of raising awareness among students about horticultural and agricultural crops and their significance from an early age. Plans are underway to strengthen the market intelligence system for various vegetables grown in the state, ensuring that farmers receive affordable prices. Additionally, he indicated that in-depth research and technological advancements would be prioritised. Dr Rajireddy outlined plans for every village to achieve self-sufficiency in the vegetables they require. He also mentioned that establishing a marketing system within every 50 km would help ensure remunerative prices for farmers and reduce transportation costs. He is focusing on integrating modern technologies, such as solar panels and artificial intelligence-based farming, into agricultural practices. During this event, the Vice Chancellor released the 9th annual report.