Internet to every home in State: KTR

Khammam: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated TSRTC bus stand and laid foundation stone for IT Hub second phase in Khammam town.

Along with Ministers V Prashanth Reddy and P Ajay Kumar, KTR laid foundations for various development works and inaugurated several works worth Rs 423.26 crore, in Khammam district.

Addressing the public after laying foundation for the extension of IT Hub second phase with a cost of Rs 36 crore, KTR announced of providing brand band internet facility to each house across the State in the coming days.

As part of extending IT services across the State, the government had setup It hubs in Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Siddipet and Khammam districts, in order to provide job opportunities to youth.

KTR appreciated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who is working hard for the development of Khammam district on all aspects. Ajay played a key role in establishing two IT phases in the town, he added. The government is giving importance to provide employment opportunities for rural people in IT sector, he stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ajay Kumar said the IT Hub in the district had provided jobs to nearly 350 youth in the first phase. Stating that development is going on a brisk pace in Khammam district under the leadership of KCR and KTR, he thanked IT Minister KT Rama Rao and R&B Minister V Prasanth Reddy for allotting more funds for various development activities in the district.

Later, KTR inaugurated double bedroom houses at Tekulapalli mandal of Khammam district. Around 1,004 double bedroom houses were constructed at a cost of Rs 60.20 crore. He also launched Anganwadi centres and vegetable market complex near the houses. KTR also inaugurated TSRTC bus stand in Khammam, which was built at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

The newly constructed bus stand has 30 platforms with state-of-the-art passenger amenities and it was the biggest station after Hyderabad in the State. After launching the bus stand, Minister KTR stated the State government was trying to strengthen TSRTC and launched RTC cargo services to attain profits.

New bus stands will be constructed in all towns if theRTC could bring more profits, he stated. Later, the Ministers launched Municipal office and Integrated Market in Sathupally town.

Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, MLAs Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and Ramulu Naik, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, TRS party office in-charge RJC Krishna, former MLA Madanlal, TRS leaders Dr Papalal, K Murali and others participated in the programme.