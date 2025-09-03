IPE to host ICSSR-sponsored training on AI in social science research

Hyderabad: The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad, is set to host a 10-day Research Methodology Course (RMC) focused on the application of Artificial Intelligence in social science research. Sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi, the program will run from October 6 to 16 at IPE’s Osmania University campus.

Designed for Ph.D. and post-doctoral fellows in the social sciences, the fully-funded initiative aims to enhance research capacity by integrating AI tools into traditional methodologies.

The course will feature a blend of theoretical sessions, hands-on training, case studies, and applied data analysis, led by distinguished academicians and field practitioners.

Prof. S. Sreenivasa Murthy, Director of IPE, emphasized the institute’s commitment to empowering young scholars with advanced analytical competencies. “This initiative reflects our dedication to capacity building and innovation in social science research,” he stated.

The program is expected to attract participants from across India, offering them exposure to cutting-edge techniques that address contemporary research challenges.

Interested candidates can register by contacting Dr. Shaheen at [email protected] or visiting www.ipeindia.org.