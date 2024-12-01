Irrigation AEE Nikesh Kumar Case Unveils Major Corruption Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has uncovered massive corruption in the case of Irrigation Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Nikesh Kumar. The case is being termed the second-largest operation in ACB’s history, exposing wealth amassed through illegal permissions for constructions in buffer zones.

According to ACB, Nikesh Kumar allegedly accumulated assets worth ₹600 crore, including luxury villas in Nanakramguda, Shamshabad, and Gachibowli, a four-story hostel in Narsingi, and three farmhouses in Moinabad. Investigations also revealed three acres of land in Tandur under his ownership.

The ACB has already seized a kilogram of gold from the residences of Nikesh Kumar’s relatives. Further, the bureau plans to open the lockers of his relatives tomorrow to trace more assets. The authorities are also working to identify properties held in the names of his associates and benamis.

This high-profile case explains the extent of corruption and the need for stricter regulations in granting construction permits in sensitive zones. The ACB continues its probe, aiming to unravel the full scale of the scandal.