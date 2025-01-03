  • Menu
ITDA PO pats NEET ranker

ITDA PO pats NEET ranker
ITDA Project Officer B Rahul said that it is commendable that Maloth Siddhi Vinayak, who studied at the Tribal Welfare Department Boys' Ashram School and secured the best rank in the state in the NEET entrance exam and secured a seat in B Tech Mechanic, is standing as a guide to inspire fellow students.

Bhadrachalam: ITDA Project Officer B Rahul said that it is commendable that Maloth Siddhi Vinayak, who studied at the Tribal Welfare Department Boys’ Ashram School and secured the best rank in the state in the NEET entrance exam and secured a seat in B Tech Mechanic, is standing as a guide to inspire fellow students.

Maloth Siddhi Vinayak, a resident of Usirikayalapalli village in Singareni Mandal, wrote the NEET exam and secured a seat in B Tech (Mechanical) seat in ST quota in a Gujarat Engi-neering College. He studied from class one to class 10 in the Tribal Welfare Ashram School, Intermediate Chaitanya Junior College, Khammam and then wrote the NEET exam. Rahul praised the poor parents of Maloth Siddhi Vinayak for taking special care of the educa-tion of their children. A cheque of Rs 50,000 was presented to his father from the ITDA Relief Fund as an incentive to study the second year B Tech Mechanic course.

