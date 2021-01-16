Jal Shakti minister writes to Telangana, AP to submit DPRs of all new projects

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat wrote to the Chief Ministers of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh seeking the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of all the projects constructed across Krishna and Godavari river in the two states.

In two separate letters to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers, Shekhawat said the water dispute between two states could be addressed if the two states submit the DPRs and other details.

The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments have complained to the centre against each other over Krishna and Godavari projects. Responding to the complaints, the Jal Shakti minister decided to implement the decision taken during the apex council meet which was held on October 6 last year where the CM's of both the Telugu states were present.

The minister stated that the permission is needed for the new projects in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. "DPRs for eight projects on Krishna river, seven on Godavari in Telangana and 15 projects on Krishna and 4 projects on Godavari in Andhra Pradesh are needed," the minister said.