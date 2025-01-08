Jogulamba Gadwal Police Solve Kidnapping Case in Record 8 Hours, Victim Reunited with Family

Gadwal: District SP T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, stated that it is highly commendable when citizens acknowledge and appreciate the prompt services provided by the police during times of distress.

In connection with the swift resolution of a kidnapping case within just 8 hours, the family and acquaintances of the victim, Ramesh, a Kirana shop owner from Shantinagar town, met with the District SP on Wednesday to convey their gratitude. During this interaction, the SP inquired about the sequence of events and the actions taken by Ramesh's wife when she reported the incident to the police.

The SP praised the presence of mind shown by Ramesh's wife in immediately filing a complaint at the police station. This timely action enabled the police, along with the IT cell and other personnel, to investigate the matter efficiently and resolve the case by tracking the victim to Hyderabad within 8 hours. The SP urged women to come forward and report injustices promptly, ensuring that the police can act swiftly to address their concerns. He reiterated the police department's commitment to solving missing person cases, especially those involving women, with utmost diligence.

Details of the Kidnapping Case

Ramesh Babu, a Kirana shop owner from Shantinagar town, received a phone call from an individual claiming to be Srinivas, the brother-in-law of a debtor who owed Ramesh money. The caller promised to repay the amount with interest and asked Ramesh to meet him in Hyderabad. Believing the caller, Ramesh traveled to Hyderabad and contacted him upon arrival. The caller directed Ramesh to Nagole Crossroads, stating that his younger brother would hand over the money there.

Upon reaching Nagole, Ramesh was approached by an individual who took him to a house in Aditya Nagar under the pretext of collecting the money. At the house, four masked men forcibly tied Ramesh's hands and legs with ropes, confined him to a room, and physically assaulted him. They took his phone and demanded a ransom of ₹50 lakh, threatening to kill him if he failed to arrange the amount.

The kidnappers later reduced their demand to ₹10 lakh and instructed Ramesh to contact his friend Shiva Narayana to bring the cash to Hyderabad. To avoid suspicion, they forced Ramesh to call his wife, Subhashini, from his phone and pretend he was unwell, stating he would visit a doctor and return soon. However, Subhashini became suspicious and promptly filed a complaint at the Shantinagar police station.

Subsequently, Shantinagar SI Santosh informed CI Tata Babu, DSP Mogilayya, and District SP T. Srinivasa Rao. The SP ordered an immediate investigation. Using call data records and technical expertise, the police tracked Ramesh's location and dispatched a team to the house in Hyderabad.

The police team managed to locate the house and, upon arrival, startled the kidnappers. While some of them fled, the police apprehended two suspects and rescued Ramesh. The victim was then safely reunited with his family.

The prompt and efficient action by the police earned widespread appreciation from the victim, his family, and the local community.