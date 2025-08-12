Jupally assures rehabilitation of people from submerged villages

Kollapur (Nagarkurnool): Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has assured that the State govt will extend all support to the people affected by Narayanpur reservoir under the Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation.

The reservoir will will submerge several villages. The Minister, along with District Collector Badavath Santosh, officials from the Revenue and Irrigation Departments, and residents of submerged villages, reviewed the construction of rehabilitation colonies and the provision of basic amenities. He said the government will extend full support for the rehabilitation of oustees.

The Minister stated that rehabilitation is the top priority, with special focus on housing, drinking water, electricity, roads, employment, and

healthcare. He directed officials to take immediate measures to provide all necessary approvals, compensation, and facilities to ensure justice for the affected families.

District Collector Santosh assured that, following the Minister’s instructions, the district administration will work to provide better facilities for the displaced people.

Additional Collector P. Amarender, Special Land Acquisition Officer Madhusudan Naik, Kollapur RDO Bansilal, revenue and irrigation officials, and residents of submerged villages attended the meeting.