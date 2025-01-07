Jupally reviews preps for Singotam Jathara

Nagarkurnool: Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao emphasised the need to make all necessary arrangements to ensure that devotees coming to the Singotam Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Brahmotsav from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka do not face any difficulties. Krishna Rao, along with Collector Badavath Santosh, visited the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and received blessings from the Vedic scholars along with sacred offerings.

The Brahmotsav will take place from January 14 to 21. The Minister instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure smooth operations without any issues for the devotees. The Minister, the Collector and SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath held a review of the preparations at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Singotam.

During the meeting, the Minister emphasised that necessary preparations should be made for the Jathara to ensure there are no untoward incidents. He highlighted that all departments should coordinate their efforts to ensure smooth conduct, and urged the officials to ensure cleanliness, availability of drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, and barricades to manage the crowd. Collector Badavath Santosh mentioned that all officials should work in coordination to ensure the Singotam Jathara is conducted with utmost devotion and in an organised manner.