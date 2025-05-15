‘Kaleshwaram disaster’ a case study for engineers: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasised that the ‘Kaleshwaram disaster’ should be a case study for engineers. Referring to design and construction defects in Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, he described this as an example of how political overreach could land officials in trouble.

While addressing the newly-appointed assistant engineers (AEs) and JTOs (Irrigation department) at Jalasoudha, the CM urged the engineers to study the irrigation projects in the state, some of which constructed during the Nizam's rule remained intact for over a century.

He also asked them to analyse the 'failed project' Kaleshwaram which was constructed merely on the basis of suggestions from former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who boasted himself as top engineer. “The engineering marvels like Srisailam, Sriramsagar and Nagarjunasagar were constructed at the combined cost of less than Rs 10,000 crore then. However, the Kaleshwaram which was constructed with more than Rs 1 lakh crore has become a failure within three years. You won’t find such a case either from the underdeveloped Somalia or from the developed countries like the USA.”

He further said: “Ironically, the Kaleshwaram project was undertaken after an aerial study (by KCR), without even conducting a soil test. Engineers should be doing what they are best at, but here in this case there is a clear case of interference from public representatives. Owing to this blunder, the officials are in the dock, as Vigilance and Enforcement and even NDSA have blamed them,” he said.

Reddy alleged that the previous BRS government had spent over Rs 2 lakh crore on different projects, but failed to complete scores of projects which were started as part ‘Jalayagnam’ in the united AP. “Had the previous government completed the SLBC tunnel with Rs 2,000 crore, it would have achieved the desired result. The funds were drained like water by the previous government, but the question is whose pockets these ended up in,” he pointed out.

With the latest positions filled in the Irrigation department, the total number of posts filled by the present government reached 1,161 within the past 14 months. The Chief Minister described the latest appointments as part of fulfilment of Telangana's aspiration and towards achieving the irrigation needs.