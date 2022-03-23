Karimnagar: Satavahana University secures 12-B status

Karimnagar: The long-awaited dream of securing University Grants Commission 12-B recognition to the Satavahana University finally fulfilled on Wednesday.

Since its establishment in 2008, the university emerged as the only university in the Telangana State without UGC recognition till date. Karimnagar MP and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar took initiatives in this regard by writing to the UGC and also by meeting the authorities concerned in New Delhi to secure the UGC recognition to the Satavahana University.

Accordingly, the Karimnagar MP met UGC secretary and CEO Rajnish Jai in New Delhi on December 10, 2021 and submitted a petition and explained about the importance of sanctioning UGC recognition to the budding university. The UGC CEO had also assured to sanction the recognition and accordingly deployed the UGC expert committee.

Following the report submitted by the expert committee and the compliance report by the Satavahana University, the UGC had announced 12B recognition to the university. Satavahana University was advised to participate in NIRF ranking and get NAAC accreditation at the earliest. Now, onwards the Satavahana University's name has been included in the list of universities under section 12 (B) of the UGC.

Thanking the UGC CEO for sanctioning UGC recognition to the university, the Karimnagar MP said that the Satavahana University would not be eligible to receive the Central financial assistance from the UGC. He also assured all assistance for the development of the Satavahana University for the benefit of students.