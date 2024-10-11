Karimnagar soaks in Bathukamma festivities

Karimnagar: For nine days from Petramavasya, the flower festival in Telangana, Bathukamma was celebrated by women and youngsters amid joy all over the erstwhile Karimnagar district. Bathukamma was immersed two days ago in Vemulawada Sircilla Saddula Bathukamma was solemnly conducted in Jagtial, Peddapalli and Ramagundam.

Starting with Engilipula Bathukamma, on Wednesday, the ninth day, Saddhula Bathukamma was celebrated with beautifully placed Bathukammas in the village squares, and singing of songs and dancing around the Bathukammas.

The newlyweds reached their maternal homes from mother-in-law houses to celebrate Bathukamma. Women in new clothes sang songs that reflected Telangana culture and celebrated the festival with great pomp. Women celebrated Saddula Bathukamma in Chaitanyapuri, Kapuwada Bhagatnagar, Vidyanagar, Ramnagar and other places in Karimnagar town.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in the Bathukamma festivities held at the Mahashakti Temple. District Collector Pamela Satpathy, Karimnagar Police Commissioner Abhishek Mahanthi, City Mayor Sunil Rao and Deputy Mayor Chella Swaruparani Harishankar, made arrangements like installing lights. Rs 2.20 crore was spent to set up 20 immersion places, 35 venues, 9,000 temporary street lights, 47 generators and 429 towers installed and cleaning the immersion areas.