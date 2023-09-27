  • Menu
KCR finalises this candidate for Malkajgiri constituency!!!

Highlights

It is likely that Minister Malla Reddy's son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy to contest the assembly elections from Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: Political strategies are changing in BRS. In a latest development it is likely that Minister Malla Reddy's son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy would be given a ticket for Malkajgiri assembly constituency. It is reported that Chief Minister KCR took this decision after Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, resigned from the party. Marri Rajasekhar Reddy is currently the in-charge of Malkajgiri BRS.

He previously contested for the Lok Sabha from here and was defeated. It is known from party sources that KCR has already finalized the candidature of Rajasekhar Reddy.

It is said that the names of Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from Jangaon and Sunita Lakshma Reddy from Narsapur have also been finalized. It is also rumored that one of Nanda Kishore and Ashishkumar is likely to contest from Goshamahal.

