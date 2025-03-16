KCR ignoring his constituency: CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday lamented that the leader of the opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao had left the people of his constituency and the state to their fate.

Replying to the discussion on the motion of thanks to Governor’s address, Revanth Reddy said that the LoP had attended the Assembly only twice in 15 months. He said the LoP never participated in any discussion or debate though he drew a salary of Rs 57 lakh so far.

Referring to his recent comment, the CM said he did not criticise any individual. All that he had said was that the BRS would go into mortuary. He said he respects the former CM and wishes that he will live for the next 20 to 30 years as opposition leader, attend the assembly sessions and participate in discussions on agriculture and Krishna water, give suggestions to the government and correct where he was going wrong.

The CM alleged that KCR and Harish Rao surrendered the state’s interests to the Andhra Pradesh and it was the Congress government that was fighting it out to its due share of water. The CM said he is ready to tender an apology if his claims are proved wrong.

Revanth said the opposition BRS should keep track of the achievements of the government and not keep count of his Delhi visits. He said unlike the previous regime, he believes in maintaining cordial relations between the Centre and the states, as envisaged in the Constitution. "The Centre is a union of states, and the country's Prime Minister is indeed like an elder brother to any Chief Minister," he said.

Reddy stated that his visits to Delhi are aimed at addressing people's issues with the Centre.

He also appreciated Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for agreeing to transfer defence lands in Hyderabad to the state government.

Revanth regretted that it was not only social media but even BRS leaders were making uncharitable remarks over his comment that PM was like an elder brother. He said during his meeting with Modi he had submitted a letter to the Prime Minister requesting steps to be taken for Hyderabad to host the 2036 Olympics.