KCR performs Shanti Puja to Godavari in Bhadrachalam

Chief Minister KCR reached Bhadrachalam and performed Shanti Puja to the overflowing Godavari river. The CM inspected the Godavari area from the top of the bridge along with Ministers Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathode along with many MLAs and MLCs.

The chief minister will examine the embankment affected by the Godavari flood in a while. From there, CM KCR will reach the rehabilitation centre set up for the flood victims and meet victims. In the rehabilitation center, the flood victims will be assured of the medical and other assistance programs available to them.



Later, CM KCR will hold a review meeting with Ministers Puvvada Ajay, Harish Rao, public representatives and officials on the relief programs already undertaken locally in relation to the flood situation and more programs to be undertaken.



Earlier, CM KCR called of aerial survey due inclement weather and visiting flood affected areas by road.