KCR to inaugurate Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift scheme today at Narlapur

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is set to inaugurate the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift scheme on Saturday. The lifts, constructed as part of the first phase at Narlapur, Kolhapur Mandal, Nagar Kurnool District, will be commissioned from the pump lever project. The scheme aims to draw water from the through Kothigundu, based on the backwaters of Srisailam. Five lifts and six reservoirs have been constructed to facilitate the movement of 90 TMC of water in sixty days. The first pump has been prepared in the initial pump house, with the pump house installed underground and a control center on the surface.



Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will travel by road to Nagar Kurnool district to inaugurate the Palamuru lift scheme. He will depart for Hyderabad at 11 am, accompanied by ministers and MLAs. At 3 pm, at the Narlapur Pump House, the inaugural ceremony of the lift scheme will take place. After the puja, the pump will be started by pressing a lever.

The Chief Minister will then proceed to the nearby Anjanagiri (Narlapur) reservoir, where he will offer flowers to the Krishna waters that are about to flow from the reservoir. At 5:30 pm, he will participate in a public meeting in Kolhapur and address the people. He will return to Hyderabad by road. Significant arrangements have been made for the meeting, and ministers Niranjan Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Sabita Indra Reddy, and public representatives from erstwhile Ranga Reddy and Nalgonda districts will also be in attendance.





When you build the impossible, drought is history and the future, sky high



Thanks to Hon’ble CM KCR Garu, the parched Mahbubnagar district which was synonymous with migrant workers will now be known for rich Agricultural produce 😊



✳️ World's most powerful: 31 Bahubali pumps… pic.twitter.com/giN4nu4cjp — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 16, 2023



