Khanapur: Two killed as car hits tree

Khanapur: Two people died on the spot and three others were seriously injured in a road accident that took place near Beersaipet village in Utnur mandal of Adilabad district on Monday.

According to police a family from Adilabad district headquarters had left in a car for Bellampalli in Mancherial district on Sunday to fulfill their vows and stayed there that day. On the way back on Monday morning, the car lost control and accidentally hit a tree near Gandi Pochamma temple near Beersaipet. Two persons died on the spot while three others were seriously injured in the accident. The passersby informed the Utnur police, who rushed the injured to the Government Hospital for treatment.