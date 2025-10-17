Kishan peps up party cadre for JH Assembly seat bypoll

Union Minister Kishan Reddy addressed Booth Presidents and party activists of the Erragadda Division at the Borabanda BJP office on Friday, ahead of the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election, and termed it as a turning point for Telangana. Reddy extended greetings to all local BJP leaders, emphasising the importance of grassroots mobilisation in the run-up to the November 11 poll.

He described the Jubilee Hills by-election as an election that was neither expected nor desired, attributing its necessity to the absence of effective local representation.

“This election came because of the sudden demise of the MLA representing it,” and highlighted a disconnect between elected representatives and ground realities. Reddy asserted that the by-election would bring about a significant shift in state politics, exposing the failures of both the BRS and Congress parties, which he claimed had neglected the constituency for over a decade.

Highlighting civic neglect, he pointed to overflowing drainage, scattered garbage, and a lack of basic infrastructure in Jubilee Hills. He accused the Congress government of ignoring the constituency and alleged that the Majlis party (AIMIM) had taken de facto control of the state. Reddy claimed that many residents in the Old City had vacated their homes due to intimidation by Majlis goons and alleged that the Congress and AIMIM had jointly selected the Jubilee Hills candidate.

He further argued that BRS, Congress and AIMIM were operating as a single bloc, united in their efforts to suppress the BJP’s growth. “During the KCR regime, the Majlis party carried the burden on its shoulders. Now the Congress party does the same,” he said, branding all three as family-run parties that serve their own interests.

He warned voters not to hand over Jubilee Hills to Majlis influence and questioned the Congress’s unfulfilled promises, including Rs 2,500 monthly assistance, scooties, gold for women, Rs 4,000 for unemployed youth, pensions, and Rs 1 lakh crore for BCs and weaker sections.

Reddy demanded accountability from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, asking why these promises had not been fulfilled. He criticised the lack of street lighting in Jubilee Hills--even on routes used by the Chief Minister--and accused the Majlis party of working with the ruling Congress to block the BJP’s rise. “If you vote for BRS and Congress, it is like voting for Majlis,” he declared, adding that BRS has no future in Telangana.

Calling on BJP workers to campaign with full commitment until November 11, Reddy praised candidate Deepak as a leader rooted in public service.

He pledged his own time and effort to the campaign, urging unity among party workers and faith in the BJP flag and Prime Minister Modi. He asserted that justice must prevail and that the BJP’s welfare programmes, including free rice distribution, reflect its commitment to the poor.