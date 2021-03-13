Kothagudem: 3-year old missing case solved

Kothagudem: Police have resolved a missing case, reported in 2018 at Yellandu police station, while investigating an attempt to murder case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt informed the media here on Friday that a team of police was formed to investigate murder attempt made on Mandala Ramu, TRS MPTC of Indira Nagar, on March 4 by some assailants at Yellandu.

Cops took three suspects into custody. During interrogation, the accused, Valipireddy Raj Kamal, K Kamal and Babu Raj Pasi, all residents of Yellandu, confessed that they had murdered a man, called D Vijay Kumar and buried his body in Rajiv Nagar burial ground in the town.

A case with crime number 135/2018 was registered at Yellandu police station following the disappearance of Vijay. Based on their confession, the police

exhumed the body and identified it with the help of his relatives and clothes he wore at the time of missing.

The arrested will be produced before the court and efforts were on to nab some others involved in the case, the SP said. He appreciated the case investigating officer Manugur ASP P Shabarish, CCS Inspector of Police L Adinarayana, Yellandu CI B Ramesh and SI B Srinivas and Lakshmidevipalli SI K Anajaiah for solving the murder case.

Yellandu DSP Ravinder Reddy was present.