Live
- Sovereign wealth funds infuse Rs 8,426 crore into India in FY25
- Rao Bahadur Teaser Out: Satya Dev Impresses in Psychological Drama
- Cong's latest on Maha polls: 40 pc electorate died or migrated, 45 pc suddenly became voters
- Mahbubnagar MLA Pledges to Empower Women into Millionaires
- Airtel Extends Apple Music Free Subscription to Prepaid Users, Expands Digital Bundles
- KTR condoles death of six people during Krishnashtami celebrations in Ramanthapur
- Collector Orders Closure of Karni Village Road Amid Rising Floodwaters
- Heavy Rains Force authorities Release of Water from Sangambanda Reservoir
- Eco-Friendly Clay Ganesh Idols Gain Support in Mahabubnagar
- Minister Sridhar Babu shocks over Janmastami incident, assures ex-gratia to victims
KTR condoles death of six people during Krishnashtami celebrations in Ramanthapur
Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KTR has expressed his profound sorrow regarding the tragic incident that occurred during the Sri Krishnashtami procession in Gokulenagar, Ramanthapur.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KTR has expressed his profound sorrow regarding the tragic incident that occurred during the Sri Krishnashtami procession in Gokulenagar, Ramanthapur. Six young individuals lost their lives due to electrocution when a procession chariot came into contact with overhead electric wires late on Sunday night.
KTR described the incident as heartbreaking and conveyed his deepest condolences to the families affected by this devastating loss. He also extended his wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in the accident.
Furthermore, KTR called upon the authorities to implement necessary precautions to ensure that such unfortunate events do not happen again during future celebrations. The community remains in mourning as they cope with the aftermath of this horrendous tragedy.