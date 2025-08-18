KTR condoles death of six people during Krishnashtami celebrations in Ramanthapur

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KTR has expressed his profound sorrow regarding the tragic incident that occurred during the Sri Krishnashtami procession in Gokulenagar, Ramanthapur. Six young individuals lost their lives due to electrocution when a procession chariot came into contact with overhead electric wires late on Sunday night.

KTR described the incident as heartbreaking and conveyed his deepest condolences to the families affected by this devastating loss. He also extended his wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in the accident.

Furthermore, KTR called upon the authorities to implement necessary precautions to ensure that such unfortunate events do not happen again during future celebrations. The community remains in mourning as they cope with the aftermath of this horrendous tragedy.