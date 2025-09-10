KTR dubs Formula-E case as ‘bogus’, says ready to undergo lie detector test

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday reiterated that the Formula-E case was nothing but a ‘bogus case’ and also threw an open challenge stating that he was ready to stay back and undergo a lie detector test if anyone wished.

Rama Rao said he had made every effort to bring the Formula-E race to Hyderabad. He admitted that it was he who had directed the release of Rs 46 crore from the government, but clarified that the funds had been deposited directly into the designated account.

“Not a single rupee has been misused. Every rupee is accounted for. Where then is the corruption?” he questioned. He asserted that even if prosecution proceeded or charge-sheets were filed, nothing would stand.

Reiterating his focus, KTR said BRS would continue to fight on the promises and guarantees given by the Congress party. He even challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to appear with him on live television and face a lie detector test. “Let the people decide who is telling the truth,” he said, while reminding that the public had not forgotten the episode when Revanth Reddy was once caught on camera with bundles of Rs 50 lakh currency notes.

Accusing the government of trying to divert attention from real public issues by raking up the Formula-E case, KTR asserted that BRS would not be distracted. “We will continue to question the government on people’s issues,” he said.

The BRS leader was also critical on the comments of Jairam Ramesh for calling the BRS as B team of BJP. “Jairam Ji, this sense of entitlement and arrogance is what made Congress fail in contemporary politics. ‘Either you are with us or else you’re with them’ claim is a silly argument posturing as if the nation is bipolar. We are neither B-team of Congress nor B-team of BJP.

We are the A-team of Telangana people. Please focus on your own failures and spare us the tantrums,” KTR said. Making it clear that BRS’ priorities remain rooted in Telangana, KTR said the party’s loyalty lies only with the people of the state.

“Our only allegiance is to the people of Telangana. Their welfare, their aspirations and their voice in Delhi is what we represent – not the power games of Delhi-based parties,” he emphasised. He advised Congress leaders to reflect on their declining electoral footprint and governance failures instead of attempting to discredit regional outfits through ‘false binaries’.